Bamboos Health Care Reports Decline in Interim Results, Declares Dividend

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ended December 31, 2024. The company’s revenue decreased by 20.5% to HK$39.5 million, and profit before income tax dropped by 38.6% to HK$12.9 million compared to the same period in 2023. Despite the downturn, the Board declared an interim dividend of HK2.5 cents per share, reflecting a commitment to return value to shareholders.

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the healthcare industry. The company focuses on providing healthcare services and products, with a market presence primarily in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: 1.49%

Average Trading Volume: 122,328

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$273.7M

