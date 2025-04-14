Bamboos Health Care Expands Investment in SPDR Gold Trust

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd ( (HK:2293) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd has announced the acquisition of 8,600 shares in the SPDR Gold Trust for approximately HK$19.97 million, bringing their total holdings to 20,565 shares. This acquisition, combined with previous purchases, constitutes a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, reflecting the company’s strategic investment in gold securities.

More about Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd is primarily engaged in providing healthcare staffing solution services, outreach case assessment related services, and vaccination services in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -14.73%

Average Trading Volume: 149,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$221.4M

