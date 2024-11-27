Bamboos Health Care Appoints New Executive Director

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd (HK:2293) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr. Cheng Sau Kong as an executive director starting December 1, 2024. Mr. Cheng, with extensive experience in both the public sector and healthcare management, will be pivotal in driving the strategic development of the company’s subsidiaries. His appointment comes with a competitive remuneration package, reflecting his expertise and role within the company.

For further insights into HK:2293 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.