Bamboos Health Care Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.025 per share for the six months ending December 31, 2024. This announcement reflects the company’s financial health and commitment to returning value to its shareholders, with the dividend payment scheduled for March 21, 2025.

Bamboos Health Care Holdings Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing healthcare services and solutions. The company is known for its commitment to delivering quality healthcare and has a significant presence in the Hong Kong market.

YTD Price Performance: 1.49%

Average Trading Volume: 122,328

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$273.7M

