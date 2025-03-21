Balyo SA Reports 9% Sales Growth in 2024

Balyo SA ( (BYYLF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Balyo SA presented to its investors.
Balyo SA, a leader in robotic solutions for industrial trucks, specializes in transforming standard forklifts into intelligent robots using its innovative technology, serving markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company reported a 9% increase in sales for 2024, reaching €29.1 million, with a significant shift towards a direct sales model, particularly in the United States, which has become its largest market. Despite a decrease in gross margin from 35% to 31%, Balyo successfully completed a capital increase of €36.6 million, bolstering its financial position with a cash reserve of €22.6 million by year-end.
Key financial metrics for 2024 include a 22% increase in fourth-quarter sales, a 16% rise in cost of sales, and a net loss of €13.3 million. The company’s strategic focus on direct sales and full-site automation projects has led to increased operational costs, particularly in R&D and marketing, but is expected to improve margins in the future. The backlog stood at €21.9 million, with a total order intake of €26.9 million for the year, reflecting a 26% decline due to an unfavorable base effect.
Looking ahead, Balyo aims to further expand its direct sales model and continue its investment in innovation to meet customer demands while maintaining a controlled cost structure. The company is optimistic about driving continued sales growth in the coming semesters, leveraging its strengthened financial position to support its strategic initiatives.
