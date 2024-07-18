Baltic Classifieds Shareholder Sells All Voting Rights

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc (GB:BCG) has released an update.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has notified a major change in its shareholder structure, announcing that ANTLER EquityCo S.à r.l. has disposed of all its voting rights previously held in the company. As of 17th July 2024, ANTLER EquityCo’s total voting rights in Baltic Classifieds Group have dropped from 12.92% to zero. The notification was completed and announced in London on 18th July 2024.

