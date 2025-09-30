Baltic Classifieds Group Announces Final Dividend GBP Rate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc ( (GB:BCG) ) has provided an announcement.

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc has announced the final dividend rate for shareholders who opted to receive their dividends in GBP, following approval at the Annual General Meeting. The dividend, set at €2.6 cents per share, will be converted to 2.2714 pence per share for those receiving it in sterling, with payments scheduled for 17 October 2025. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to shareholder returns and provides clarity on the currency conversion for dividends, reflecting its operational transparency and responsiveness to shareholder preferences.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BCG) stock is a Buy with a £3.90 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BCG is a Outperform.

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are the primary drivers of its overall score. However, the stock’s high valuation and weak technical indicators temper the outlook. The company’s solid profitability and strategic initiatives provide a robust foundation, but investors should be cautious of the current technical weakness and high valuation.

More about Baltic Classifieds Group Plc

Baltic Classifieds Group Plc operates in the online classifieds industry, offering a range of digital platforms for buying and selling goods and services across the Baltic region. The company focuses on providing efficient and user-friendly online marketplaces that cater to various sectors, including real estate, automotive, and general classifieds.

Average Trading Volume: 1,224,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £1.44B

