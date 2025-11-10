Ballymore Resources Launches Drilling at Historic Torpy’s Silver Mine

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Ballymore Resources Limited ( (AU:BMR) ).

Ballymore Resources Limited has commenced a drilling program at the Torpy’s Crooked Creek silver mine, part of the Ruddygore Project near Chillagoe. This initiative aims to explore extensions of the historic high-grade silver-lead-zinc mine, which operated from 1904 to 1914. The project is significant due to the current positive market conditions for silver, lead, and zinc, and the potential for discovering a larger mineral system using modern exploration techniques. The drilling program will test new structural models and untested geophysical and geochemical targets, potentially enhancing Ballymore’s industry positioning and offering promising implications for stakeholders.

More about Ballymore Resources Limited

Ballymore Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction of silver, lead, and zinc, with a market focus on high-grade mineral deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 113,173

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.96M

For an in-depth examination of BMR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue