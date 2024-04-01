Ballard Power’s Record Deal Fuels European E-Buses

Ballard Power (TSE:BLDP) has released an update.

Ballard Power Systems has secured its largest order ever, agreeing to supply 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell engines to European bus manufacturer Solaris, intended for deployment across Europe by 2027. The deal, which includes a mix of 70 kW and 100 kW engines, alongside after-market and warranty services, underlines the accelerating shift towards zero-emission public transportation. This landmark agreement highlights the growing demand for sustainable transit solutions and Ballard’s pivotal role in the burgeoning hydrogen fuel cell bus market.

