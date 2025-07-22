Ballard Power Systems Secures Major Fuel Cell Order for Samskip Vessels

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ballard Power Systems ( (TSE:BLDP) ) has provided an announcement.

Ballard Power Systems has announced a significant order for 6.4 MW of fuel cell engines to be supplied to eCap Marine for integration into Samskip vessels. This order, one of the largest for marine fuel cell engines, marks a continuation of Ballard’s collaboration with eCap Marine and aims to decarbonize maritime routes between Norway and the Netherlands. The FCwave™ engines, which are DNV type-approved for marine applications, will be delivered in 2025 and 2026. This initiative is supported by ENOVA, Norway’s government agency for energy and climate initiatives, highlighting the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing sustainable marine energy solutions.

Ballard Power Systems’ stock score reflects significant financial challenges, despite positive technical momentum and strategic corporate events. The company’s persistent losses and negative valuation indicators weigh heavily on its prospects, although recent earnings call insights and corporate developments offer some optimism.

Ballard Power Systems is a company focused on delivering zero-emission PEM fuel cells that enable the electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. Their vision is to provide fuel cell power for a sustainable planet.

