Ballard Power Secures Historic Order for Clean Buses

Ballard Power Systems has announced a record-breaking order for 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell engines from European bus manufacturer Solaris, marking a significant milestone in the use of zero-emission technology in public transportation. This long-term supply agreement through 2027 includes engines for different bus sizes and will support the growing shift towards decarbonizing urban fleets across Europe. The deal not only represents the largest order in Ballard’s history but also underscores the commitment to furthering eco-friendly transit solutions in partnership with Solaris, which has already seen over 200 hydrogen buses delivered and 500+ in the order book for the next two years.

