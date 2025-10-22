Ballard Mining Expands Through Strategic Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ballard Mining Limited ( (AU:BM1) ) has shared an announcement.

Ballard Mining Limited has issued a total of 608,868 fully paid ordinary shares to third parties as part of two separate tenement acquisitions. This move, announced under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its asset portfolio, potentially strengthening its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Ballard Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the acquisition and development of mineral tenements. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker BM1 and is involved in expanding its resource base through strategic acquisitions.

