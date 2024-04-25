Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

Balfour Beatty (GB:BBY) has released an update.

Balfour Beatty PLC has reported the purchase of 173,654 of its own ordinary shares under its share buyback program, executed through Numis Securities Limited, with the aim of holding these shares in treasury. The company’s total number of voting rights now stands at 531,370,909, excluding the treasury shares. This move is part of a larger buyback initiative where Balfour Beatty has repurchased over 12 million shares to date, as the company continues to shape skylines and support economies with its infrastructure projects.

