Balfour Beatty Advances Share Buyback Program

Balfour Beatty ( (GB:BBY) ) just unveiled an update.

Balfour Beatty has announced a recent transaction in its share buyback program, purchasing 56,704 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 661.5032 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue to 494,359,454. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BBY) stock is a Buy with a £688.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Balfour Beatty stock, see the GB:BBY Stock Forecast page.

Balfour Beatty’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust cash flow and stable balance sheet are significant strengths. While the stock shows bullish momentum, the high RSI suggests caution due to potential overbought conditions. The valuation is reasonable but not particularly compelling, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group with over 27,000 employees. The company is involved in financing, developing, building, maintaining, and operating complex infrastructure projects that support national economies and local communities. Notable projects include Hinkley Point C in the UK, the Lyric Theatre in Hong Kong, and the Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport.

Average Trading Volume: 1,230,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.2B

