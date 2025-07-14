Balco Group Reports Record Order Intake Amid Profitability Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Balco Group AB ( (SE:BALCO) ).

Balco Group AB reported a record high order intake in the second quarter of 2025, driven by increased activity in the Swedish and Norwegian markets and a significant order from the French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique. Despite the high order intake, the company’s profitability was impacted by project start-up delays and structural adjustments, leading to a cautious outlook for the remainder of the year. The company is optimistic about continued growth in renovation projects but anticipates a slower recovery in the new build segment.

Balco Group AB operates in the construction industry, specializing in the production and installation of balcony solutions. The company focuses on renovation projects and has a strong presence in the Swedish and Norwegian markets, with recent re-entry into the maritime segment.

YTD Price Performance: -31.17%

Average Trading Volume: 39,041

Current Market Cap: SEK610.1M

