Balco Group AB Initiates Structural Changes Amid Weak Q1 Performance

Balco Group AB reported a weak first quarter for 2024, with a decline in net sales and order intake compared to the previous year. The company has initiated a major structural action program to address these challenges, including staff reductions and production consolidation, aiming to achieve significant cost savings. Despite the current market uncertainties and delays in major projects, Balco remains optimistic about future growth, particularly in the renovation segment and new construction projects across various European markets.

Balco Group AB operates in the construction industry, focusing on the manufacturing and installation of balconies and related products. The company has a significant presence in the Swedish, Finnish, and broader European markets, with a strategic focus on renovation and new construction projects.

YTD Price Performance: -24.32%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €58.98M

