Balchem Corporation Reports Record Third-Quarter Growth

Balchem ( (BCPC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Balchem presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Balchem Corporation is a diversified company operating in the human nutrition and health, animal nutrition and health, and specialty products sectors, known for its innovative specialty nutrients and delivery systems. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Balchem Corporation announced record financial results, including net sales of $267.6 million and net earnings of $40.3 million, reflecting significant growth across all business segments. The company achieved an 11.5% increase in net sales and a 19.1% rise in net earnings compared to the previous year, driven by strong performances in its human nutrition and health, animal nutrition and health, and specialty products segments. Additionally, Balchem reported a record adjusted EBITDA of $71.4 million and a free cash flow of $50.7 million, underscoring its robust financial health. Looking ahead, Balchem remains committed to advancing its strategic growth initiatives, including the expansion of its microencapsulation manufacturing capacity, positioning the company for continued success in the evolving food and nutrition markets.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue