Bakkt Holdings Revises Stock Option Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Bakkt Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (BKKT) ).

On September 9, 2025, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. filed a definitive proxy statement with the SEC for a special meeting scheduled on October 31, 2025, to vote on an amended proposal for granting stock options to management. The proposal was revised to reduce the number of options from 7,450,000 to 2,000,000, addressing shareholder concerns about dilution and value transfer. The revised plan aims to align management’s interests with those of shareholders by encouraging direct investment in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (BKKT) stock is a Buy with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bakkt Holdings, Inc. Class A stock, see the BKKT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BKKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BKKT is a Neutral.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. faces significant challenges with profitability and cash flow, reflected in a low financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates overbought conditions, suggesting caution. Valuation metrics are weak due to ongoing losses. While strategic initiatives and capital raising are positive, short-term challenges remain.

To see Spark’s full report on BKKT stock, click here.

More about Bakkt Holdings, Inc. Class A

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates in the cryptocurrency infrastructure industry, focusing on providing services and products that facilitate digital asset transactions and management.

Average Trading Volume: 2,703,289

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $815.6M

Find detailed analytics on BKKT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue