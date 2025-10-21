Bakkt Holdings Expands Board, Appoints Lyn Alden

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. Class A ( (BKKT) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 19, 2025, Bakkt Holdings, Inc. expanded its Board of Directors from seven to eight members, appointing Madelyn Alden Schwartzer, also known as Lyn Alden, as a Class II director. The Board confirmed her independence according to the New York Stock Exchange standards, and there are no conflicts of interest or arrangements influencing her appointment. Schwartzer, a private investor and author, has a background in Bitcoin financial services and engineering, and she will receive standard non-employee director compensation. The company will also provide her with indemnification against liabilities related to her board service.

Spark’s Take on BKKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BKKT is a Neutral.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. faces significant challenges with profitability and cash flow, reflected in a low financial performance score. Technical analysis indicates overbought conditions, suggesting caution. Valuation metrics are weak due to ongoing losses. While strategic initiatives and capital raising are positive, short-term challenges remain.

More about Bakkt Holdings, Inc. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 2,674,957

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $815.6M

