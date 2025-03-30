Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Faces Credit Rating Downgrade by CARE

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited ( (IN:BAJAJHIND) ) just unveiled an update.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited announced that CARE Ratings Limited has downgraded the credit rating for the company’s bank facilities. The rating for its Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures has been lowered from CARE B+; Negative to CARE D, indicating a deterioration in the company’s creditworthiness. This downgrade could impact the company’s financial operations and its ability to secure favorable terms for future financing, potentially affecting stakeholders’ confidence.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited operates in the sugar industry, focusing on the production and sale of sugar and related products. The company is a significant player in the Indian market, with a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh, a key sugarcane-producing region.

