Bajaj Consumer Care Submits SEBI Compliance Certificate

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited ( (IN:BAJAJCON) ) just unveiled an update.

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited has submitted a compliance certificate to the stock exchanges, as required under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018. This submission, certified by KFin Technologies Limited, confirms the details of securities dematerialized and rematerialized for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. This compliance ensures transparency and adherence to regulatory standards, reinforcing the company’s commitment to maintaining robust governance practices.

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited, formerly known as Bajaj Corp Ltd, operates in the consumer goods industry. The company is known for its range of personal care products and has a significant presence in the Indian market.

