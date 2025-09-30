Baiya International Reports Financial Growth Amid Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Baiya International Group, Inc. ( (BIYA) ).

Baiya International Group Inc. released its interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in total assets from $4.95 million at the end of 2024 to $27.24 million by mid-2025, indicating a substantial growth in its financial position. However, the company also reported a comprehensive loss, with an accumulated deficit rising from $1.46 million to $6.21 million over the same period. This financial update reflects both the expansion of Baiya International’s asset base and the challenges it faces in managing its liabilities and shareholder equity.

Average Trading Volume: 761,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

