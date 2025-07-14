Baiwang Co., Ltd. Announces EGM to Amend Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Baiwang Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6657) ) has shared an announcement.

Baiwang Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on July 29, 2025, in Beijing, China. The meeting will consider a special resolution to approve proposed amendments to the company’s Articles of Association and Rules of Procedures. Shareholders will vote on these changes, which are intended to streamline the company’s governance and operational procedures. The outcome of this meeting could impact the company’s regulatory compliance and corporate governance structure.

