BAIOO Renews Cloud Service Agreement with Tencent

BAIOO Family Interactive ( (HK:2100) ) has provided an announcement.

BAIOO Family Interactive, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has renewed its agreement with Tencent Cloud for the provision of cloud services. This renewal, effective from July 25, 2025, to July 24, 2026, involves Guangzhou Baitian purchasing various cloud services from Tencent Cloud, including computing, storage, and AI services. The agreement, which is subject to certain listing rules due to Tencent’s significant shareholding in BAIOO, allows for discounted service fees and flexible payment terms. This renewal signifies a continued strategic partnership with Tencent, potentially enhancing BAIOO’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about BAIOO Family Interactive

Average Trading Volume: 4,351,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.02B

See more data about 2100 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

