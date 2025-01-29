Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Acquires Own Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:BGEU) ) has issued an announcement.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc announced the purchase of 75,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 94.50p, which will be held in Treasury. This transaction impacts the number of shares in issue, with the current count at 347,982,585, serving as a reference for shareholder notifications under the FCA’s rules.

More about Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust PLC GBP

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc is an investment company focused on European growth opportunities, primarily offering investment management services.

YTD Price Performance: 8.12%

Average Trading Volume: 642,959

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

For detailed information about BGEU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.