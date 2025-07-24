Baijin Life Science Holdings Reports Significant Loss Reduction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Affluent Partners Holdings ( (HK:1466) ) has provided an update.

Baijin Life Science Holdings Limited, along with its subsidiaries, has announced a significant reduction in its financial losses for the year ending March 31, 2025. The company expects to report a loss of approximately HK$0.1 million, a substantial decrease from the HK$8.5 million loss recorded the previous year. This improvement is attributed to increased revenue and gross profit from its jewelry business segment, a reversal of allowances for expected credit losses, and other net gains, despite some offsetting factors such as impairment loss on goodwill and rising administrative expenses. Trading of the company’s shares remains suspended pending the publication of its annual results.

More about Affluent Partners Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 378,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$517.5M

