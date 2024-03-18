Baijiayun Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Baijiayun Group Ltd. (RTC) has released an update.

Baijiayun Group Ltd, an AI video solution provider, has been notified by Nasdaq of non-compliance with its minimum bid price requirement, with its shares closing below $1.00 for 30 consecutive days. The company has 180 days to regain compliance by ensuring its share price meets or exceeds $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive trading days. Despite the notice, Baijiayun’s business operations and compliance with other Nasdaq listing standards remain unaffected.

