Baidu Sees Growth Amidst AI Cloud Expansion

Baidu (BIDU) has released an update.

Baidu, Inc., the AI and internet giant, reported a modest increase in topline growth for the second quarter of 2024, thanks to the acceleration of its AI Cloud services which helped counteract a downturn in online marketing revenue. The company highlighted significant advancements in its autonomous driving project, Apollo Go, which now offers fully driverless ride-hailing services across Wuhan. Baidu is also focusing on its AI-native product transformation and maintains a healthy profit margin with strong momentum expected to continue in AI Cloud growth.

