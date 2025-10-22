BAIC Motor’s 2025 EGM Approves Key Framework Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BAIC Motor ( (HK:1958) ) has issued an update.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited held its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting where all proposed resolutions were passed. The meeting focused on the renewal of several framework agreements with BAIC Group, including those related to product and service transactions, trademark licensing, and financial services. These agreements are crucial for BAIC Motor’s ongoing operations and strategic alignment with its controlling shareholder, BAIC Group. The successful passage of these resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and is expected to positively impact the company’s operational continuity and market positioning.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of motor vehicles and related services, with a significant market presence in China. BAIC Group is the sole controlling shareholder, holding a substantial portion of the company’s domestic shares.

