BAIC Motor Announces Board Meeting to Review 2024 Annual Results

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 28, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend and address other business matters, potentially impacting the company’s financial outlook and shareholder returns.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the automotive industry. The company is primarily focused on the production and sale of motor vehicles and related components, serving both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 11.38%

Average Trading Volume: 5,556

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.58B

