BAIC Motor Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting to Discuss Key Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from BAIC Motor ( (HK:1958) ) is now available.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited has announced the convening of its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on October 22, 2025, in Beijing. The meeting will address resolutions concerning major and continuing connected transactions, including the renewal of agreements with BAIC Group for product and service purchases, sales, and trademark licensing, as well as a new Financial Services Framework Agreement. These transactions and agreements are significant for BAIC Motor’s operational continuity and strategic partnerships, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1958) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BAIC Motor stock, see the HK:1958 Stock Forecast page.

More about BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the automotive industry. It focuses on manufacturing and selling vehicles and related products, with a market focus on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 17,394,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$16.99B

Find detailed analytics on 1958 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue