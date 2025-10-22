Badger Meter Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Badger Meter ( (BMI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Badger Meter presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Badger Meter, Inc. is a leading provider of smart water management solutions, specializing in innovative measurement hardware, communication, and analytics software to optimize water usage for utilities and industries.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Badger Meter announced a 13% increase in total sales, reaching $235.7 million compared to the previous year. The company also highlighted a significant 18% increase in its annual dividend rate, marking the 33rd consecutive year of dividend growth.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 13% rise in operating earnings to $46.1 million, with operating profit margins slightly improving to 19.6%. The company’s diluted earnings per share grew by 10% to $1.19. Additionally, Badger Meter reported robust cash flow from operations amounting to $51.3 million, demonstrating strong financial health.

Badger Meter’s strategic focus on digital smart water solutions has driven utility water sales up by 14% year-over-year. The integration of the SmartCover acquisition has been successful, contributing to the company’s growth and enhancing its BlueEdge portfolio. The company remains optimistic about the continued adoption of digital water technology, which is expected to support sustainable revenue growth.

Looking forward, Badger Meter’s management is confident in achieving high-single-digit top-line growth over the next five years. The company plans to leverage strategic pricing and technology adoption to mitigate tariff impacts, while continuing to invest in innovation and strategic acquisitions.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue