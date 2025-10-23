Bachem Advances Capacity Expansion with Key Milestones in Switzerland and the USA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bachem Holding AG ( (CH:BANB) ) has issued an announcement.

Bachem Holding AG has reached a significant milestone in its capacity expansion plans with the inspection of Building K at its Bubendorf site, ensuring no delays in its development timeline. Additionally, the acquisition of property adjacent to its Vista, California site will bolster its production capabilities in the US, with plans to invest around USD 250 million from 2026 to 2030, enhancing its position in the global healthcare market.

Bachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. It offers a comprehensive range of services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide for research, clinical development, and commercial application. With its headquarters in Switzerland and operations in Europe, the USA, and Asia, Bachem has over 50 years of experience and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

