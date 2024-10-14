Baby Bunting Issues New Employee Share Rights

Baby Bunting Group Ltd. (AU:BBN) has released an update.

Baby Bunting Group Limited has announced the issue of 467,289 share rights on October 14, 2024, as part of its employee incentive scheme. These securities are currently unquoted and subject to a restriction on transfer, which means they are not yet tradable on the ASX. The share rights are part of a broader strategy to incentivize employees within the company.

