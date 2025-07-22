B90 Holdings Reports Strong Growth in First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from B90 Holdings ( (GB:B90) ).

B90 Holdings plc reported significant growth in revenue and EBITDA for the first half of 2025, reflecting the success of its transition to a B2B-focused model. The company aims to continue scaling its business, diversifying marketing channels, and leveraging technology, including AI and automation, to maintain operational efficiency and drive further growth.

B90 Holdings plc is an online marketing group that operates within the global gaming industry. The company focuses on a scalable, B2B-led model, providing high-quality leads and first-time depositing customers to its partners through a pay-per-click engine.

