B.Duck Semk Holdings Announces Supplemental Agreement on Share Acquisition

An announcement from Semk Holdings International Limited ( (HK:2250) ) is now available.

B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited has announced a supplemental agreement related to a discloseable transaction involving share acquisition and convertible loan investment. The agreement includes performance guarantees and compensation mechanisms based on Yincang Waou’s revenue targets for 2025 to 2027. If performance targets are unmet, compensation will be assessed through a comprehensive evaluation of Yincang Waou’s financial metrics and industry conditions. The company has implemented measures such as escrow accounts and lock-up restrictions to ensure compliance and mitigate risks, which could impact the company’s financial stability and stakeholder interests.

More about Semk Holdings International Limited

B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the consumer goods sector. The company is involved in share acquisition and convertible loan investments, focusing on strategic growth and market expansion.

Average Trading Volume: 1,714,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.01B

