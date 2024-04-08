Azure Minerals Set for Potential Full Acquisition

Azure Minerals Limited (AU:AZS) has released an update.

Azure Minerals Limited has announced an update regarding the proposed full acquisition by SH Mining Pty Ltd, a joint venture between Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd. Shareholders are convened for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and a subsequent scheme meeting to vote on the acquisition plan. The results of these meetings will be communicated to the ASX following their conclusion.

