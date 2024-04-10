Aztec Minerals Pursues Expansion at Tombstone

Aztec Minerals Corp (TSE:AZT) has released an update.

Aztec Minerals Corp has announced the advancement of its 2024 gold-silver exploration program at the Tombstone Project in Arizona, aiming to expand the known mineralization area near the historic Contention Pit. CEO Simon Dyakowski highlights the potential for significant shareholder value through the discovery of high-grade oxide gold and silver intersections, which support the development of a larger geological model for future resource estimation. Recent drilling results reveal promising zones of gold and silver, indicating the presence of a potentially large, shallow mineralized system.

