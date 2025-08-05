AZoom Co., Ltd. Advances to Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

AZOOM CO.,LTD ( (JP:3496) ) has provided an update.

AZoom Co., Ltd. has transitioned from the Growth Market to the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. The company plans to expand its managed leased spaces, enhance its sales structure, and develop AI agents to achieve sustainable growth, contributing to societal value by transforming underutilized urban resources.

More about AZOOM CO.,LTD

AZoom Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on optimizing idle assets such as vacant parking lots and hidden real estate resources. Their market focus is on repurposing these assets to create societal value, adhering to their corporate philosophy of ‘Mottainai,’ which emphasizes reducing waste and maximizing resource use.

Average Trading Volume: 47,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen56.78B

