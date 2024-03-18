Azimut Resumes Drilling in Quebec’s Lithium-Rich Region

Azimut Exploration (TSE:AZM) has released an update.

Azimut Exploration Inc. has recommenced diamond drilling on its Galinée Property in the James Bay region of Quebec, targeting the expansion of a high-grade lithium zone discovered in 2023. The project, co-operated with SOQUEM Inc., includes a 2,500-meter drilling agenda aimed at better defining the lithium zone, which has shown significant promise with results from previous drilling programs. The zone remains open for further exploration, with this year’s drilling efforts poised to refine the zone’s geometry and extend its known boundaries.

