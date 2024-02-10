AYRO, Inc. Streamlines Finance with Preferred Stock Amendments

AYRO, Inc. (AYRO) has released an update to notify the public and investors about corporate charter and bylaws modifications.

AYRO, Inc. has made an amendment to its Series H-7 Convertible Preferred Stock, allowing for new procedures concerning installment payments. This change, effective immediately as of February 9, 2024, follows the original filing from August 2023, and is set to streamline financial operations within the company. Investors and market watchers may find this update indicative of AYRO’s ongoing adjustments to its financial structure.

For further insights into AYRO corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.