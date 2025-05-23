AYRO Approves Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from AYRO ( (AYRO) ).

On May 19, 2025, AYRO, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders where several key proposals were approved. The company, which focuses on electric vehicle solutions, successfully passed an amendment to increase its authorized shares from 200 million to 1.2 billion, potentially enhancing its capital structure and market operations. Additionally, the election of six directors, the ratification of CBIZ CPAs P.C. as the independent accounting firm, and the approval of a reverse stock split were among the proposals that received sufficient votes for approval, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions.

Spark’s Take on AYRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AYRO is a Underperform.

AYRO’s overall stock score reflects substantial financial and technical challenges. Persistent net losses, declining revenues, and negative cash flows significantly weigh down the score. Technical indicators also suggest bearish momentum, compounded by a lack of positive valuation metrics such as a P/E ratio or dividend yield. The company’s strong cash position is a slight buffer but not enough to offset the broader issues.

To see Spark’s full report on AYRO stock, click here.

More about AYRO

Average Trading Volume: 162,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.45M

For an in-depth examination of AYRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.