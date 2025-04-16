Aya Gold & Silver Completes Strategic Transaction with Mx2 Mining

Aya Gold & Silver ( (TSE:AYA) ) has issued an announcement.

Aya Gold & Silver has completed a strategic transaction with Mx2 Mining, transferring rights to the Amizmiz Gold Project in Morocco. Mx2 now holds a 100% interest in the project, supported by a C$16 million private placement, with Aya owning 42.3% of Mx2. This partnership aims to unlock the potential of the Amizmiz project, leveraging Mx2’s exploration capabilities and Aya’s strategic interests, enhancing their operational momentum in Morocco. The transaction is expected to foster collaboration and streamline logistics, with Mx2’s new headquarters in Marrakech facilitating exploration activities across Morocco and North Africa.

More about Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco. It is the only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, operating the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and exploring properties along the South-Atlas Fault, known for past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya focuses on maximizing shareholder value by integrating sustainability into its production, resource, governance, and financial growth strategies.

YTD Price Performance: 1.60%

Average Trading Volume: 883,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.49B

