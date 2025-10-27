Axsome Therapeutics Advances Phase 3 Trial for Binge Eating Disorder Treatment

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. ((AXSM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial of Solriamfetol in Adults With Binge Eating Disorder (BED)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of solriamfetol in treating adults with binge eating disorder, a condition characterized by recurrent episodes of eating large quantities of food.

Intervention/Treatment: The trial tests solriamfetol, a drug administered in 150 mg and 300 mg doses, against a placebo. Solriamfetol is intended to manage symptoms of binge eating disorder by influencing neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized and uses a parallel assignment model. It is double-blind, meaning neither participants nor investigators know who receives the drug or placebo. The primary goal is treatment-focused, aiming to assess solriamfetol’s effectiveness.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 9, 2024, with the latest update on January 21, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, which is essential for stakeholders tracking the trial’s developments.

Market Implications: The progress of this trial could significantly impact Axsome Therapeutics’ stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market valuation. Given the competitive landscape of treatments for binge eating disorder, successful outcomes could position Axsome favorably against competitors.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

