AXP Energy Successfully Completes Fracturing of Charlie #1 Well

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) just unveiled an update.

AXP Energy Limited announced the successful hydraulic fracturing of the Charlie #1 well in Noble County, Oklahoma, marking a significant milestone for the company. The operation, which involved the use of slickwater and sand, was completed without any operational issues, and early data indicates a strong stimulation response. This achievement supports AXP Energy’s strategy to enhance its Oklahoma assets and expand its gas-to-power operations, potentially benefiting stakeholders by increasing production capabilities and aligning with joint venture partners.

More about AXP Energy

AXP Energy Limited is an oil and gas production and development company with core operations in Colorado and Oklahoma. The company focuses on repurposing stranded gas for power generation, targeting data center operators and owners involved in high-performance computing, including AI and Bitcoin mining. AXP Energy has secured its first customer, Blackhart Technologies LLC, and operates 24 oil and gas wells at its Pathfinder Field, while also pursuing oil production opportunities in Oklahoma.

YTD Price Performance: -23.08%

Average Trading Volume: 819,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$334.2K

See more insights into AXP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue