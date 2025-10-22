AXP Energy Enhances Capital Structure with New Share and Option Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) has provided an announcement.

AXP Energy Limited announced the issuance of 41,153,193 fully paid ordinary shares and 36,000,028 options, raising a total of $1,028,830. These financial moves, approved by shareholders, are part of AXP’s strategy to enhance its capital structure, reflecting its compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act. This development could potentially strengthen AXP’s financial position, enabling further investment in its core operations and strategic initiatives.

AXP Energy Limited is an oil and gas production and development company with core operations in Colorado. The company focuses on repurposing stranded gas at its 100%-owned Pathfinder Field for power generation, intending to sell this power to data center operators and owners engaged in High Performance Computing (HPC) activities, including AI and rendering. AXP Energy operates 24 oil and gas wells at its Pathfinder Field.

