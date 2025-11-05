AXP Energy Begins Production Testing on Oklahoma’s Charlie #1 Well

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) is now available.

AXP Energy Limited has commenced production testing on its Charlie #1 well in Noble County, Oklahoma, following a successful hydraulic fracturing program. The testing aims to evaluate the well’s production potential and gather data to inform future drilling strategies. This marks a significant step for AXP as it seeks to expand its oil and gas operations and implement its gas-to-power and data-center strategy in collaboration with partners Blackhart Technologies and BitFufu. The company holds a 100% working interest in the well and is conducting operations safely and efficiently, with no reported incidents.

More about AXP Energy

AXP Energy Limited is a company operating in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of energy resources. The company is involved in developing oil and gas assets, with a particular emphasis on its operations in Oklahoma, USA. AXP Energy is also working on a broader strategy that includes gas-to-power and data-center initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: -38.46%

Average Trading Volume: 747,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.01M

