AXP Energy Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) has issued an announcement.

AXP Energy Limited has announced the quotation of 41,153,193 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a transaction previously announced to the market, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and providing stakeholders with more liquidity options.

More about AXP Energy

YTD Price Performance: -23.08%

Average Trading Volume: 819,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$334.2K

