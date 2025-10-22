AXP Energy Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ) has issued an announcement.
AXP Energy Limited has announced the quotation of 41,153,193 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a transaction previously announced to the market, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and providing stakeholders with more liquidity options.
More about AXP Energy
YTD Price Performance: -23.08%
Average Trading Volume: 819,930
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$334.2K
