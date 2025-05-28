AXP Energy Announces Cessation of Expired Securities

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from AXP Energy ( (AU:AXP) ).

AXP Energy Limited has announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically options that expired without exercise or conversion. This includes 211,778,999 options expiring on April 20, 2023, and 95,000,000 options expiring on October 20, 2023. The cessation of these securities may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions and market dynamics.

More about AXP Energy

Current Market Cap: A$6.57M

