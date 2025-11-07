Axis Capital Appoints New Chief Accounting Officer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Axis Capital ( (AXS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 3, 2025, AXIS Specialty U.S. Services, Inc., a subsidiary of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, announced the appointment of A. Tom Bolovinos as Chief Accounting Officer, effective December 2, 2025. Mr. Bolovinos, who brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Kemper Corporation and Assurant, Inc., will also assume the role of Principal Accounting Officer, succeeding Peter Vogt. His compensation package includes a base salary, cash award, and equity incentives, reflecting the company’s commitment to attracting top talent. This strategic hire is expected to enhance the company’s financial leadership and support its operational goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (AXS) stock is a Buy with a $119.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Axis Capital stock, see the AXS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AXS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AXS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 68 reflects a balanced view of Axis Capital’s strengths and challenges. The company’s strong earnings call performance and attractive valuation are significant positives. However, concerns about financial performance, particularly the revenue decline and negative cash flows, weigh on the score. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, but the oversold condition could signal a potential reversal.

To see Spark’s full report on AXS stock, click here.

More about Axis Capital

Average Trading Volume: 707,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.46B

See more insights into AXS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

